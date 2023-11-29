LONDON — Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al Khorayef met in London with UK Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade and the Minister of State responsible for the Investment Security Unit at the UK Cabinet Office, Nusrat Ghani.

The two sides discussed strengthening industrial and commercial cooperation between the two Kingdoms.

The meeting also confirmed the strength of the economic and trade relations between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

It also discussed ways to enhance the ties especially in the industrial and mining sectors, and increasing trade exchange and developing non-oil exports.

Al Khorayef and Ghani discussed joint investments, and investment opportunities between the two countries in the industrial and mining sectors.

The meeting touched on strengthening communication channels between the two countries, which contributes to attracting quality investments and is consistent with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economic base of Saudi Arabia.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).