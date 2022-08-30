RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has signed commercial agreements with Thailand worth more than SR320 million.



The agreements were signed at the Saudi-Thai Business Forum, which was held Monday in Riyadh and witnessed agreements in various fields.



The Secretary-General of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Hussein Al-Abdulqader stated that the forum would witness an agreement to establish the Saudi-Thai Business Council.



The establishment of the Saudi-Thai Business Council will enhance trade exchange and open up investment opportunities between the two countries.



Al-Abdulqader stated during an interview with Al-Ekhbariya that there would be several agreements signed at the forum, as well as bilateral meetings between Saudi and Thai businessmen to enrich investment between the two nations.



The Saudi-Thai Business forum, which is organized by the Federation of Saudi Chambers, would also witness the signing of an agreement related to tourism and establishing rural hotels in the Kingdom.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).