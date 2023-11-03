RIYADH — Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Cabinet and Envoy for Climate Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said that Saudi Arabia is moving forward towards achieving many goals that are in the interest of the homeland and the Muslim Ummah.

While addressing the Global Cybersecurity Forum session titled: “Sustainability in Cyberspace,” here on Thursday, he said that the Kingdom has achieved goals that made it more prosperous and stable throughout its history.



Al-Jubeir said that the Kingdom continues to support stability in the field of cybersecurity, saying: “This has become of utmost importance in our lives today and for the economies of the world too. The Kingdom has many goals to achieve in the field of cybersecurity.”



The minister noted that Saudi Arabia is one of the major countries in the world that invest in the field of cybersecurity, as it has the advantage of its geographical location that lies in the middle of the three continents. He stressed that countries must unite and work together for a better future and that the field of cybersecurity shall be one of their priorities, in addition to exchanging experiences and agreeing on the fundamentals in confronting all challenges.



Al-Jubeir stressed that the world today is witnessing rapid development in technologies. “Hence we must keep pace with modern scientific methods while working together to combat cybercrime in effective ways as well as to protect this vital sector.”



He pointed out that the Kingdom’s hosting of the 2034 World Cup would extend bridges of communication and cultures between countries of the world, and that sporting events have the ability to bring together crowds. “Today, the Kingdom is achieving major transformations in several areas, including entertainment and sustainable energy, and is working to ensure that the educational system in the Kingdom is advanced and maintained high quality.”



Al-Jubeir emphasized that Saudi Arabia must rely on scientific logic away from emotional logic regarding climate and climate change, and that the Rio and Paris summits constituted a turning point in the field of climate change. “The Kingdom has strong strategic and economic relations with the United States of America and China,” he added.

