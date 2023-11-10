RIYADH — Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Minister of Energy, marked Thursday by signing five crucial memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between Saudi Arabia and several African countries, including Ethiopia, Senegal, Chad, Nigeria, and Rwanda.



These significant agreements, inked during the Saudi-Arab-African Economic Conference in Riyadh, focus on fostering cooperation across various energy sectors.



The MoU with Rwanda outlines plans to implement initiatives under the oil demand sustainability program. It emphasizes boosting economic and environmental efficiency in the realms of gas and oil, prioritizing innovation and environmental friendliness, promoting integration between the petroleum and petrochemical industries, developing demand for hydrocarbon resources, and aligning with the goals of the 'Middle East Green Initiative.'



This particular MoU stands as a tangible manifestation of Saudi Arabia's 'Empowering Africa Initiative,' launched last month during the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week in Riyadh.



The overarching aim of this initiative is to assist African nations in addressing the challenges of securing reliable and sustainable energy supplies at the most affordable costs. Concurrently, it seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and pollution while enhancing human health and well-being.

