RIYADH — Saudi Arabia and Singapore have signed a road map to strengthen the energy cooperation between the two countries.

The road map was signed by Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman and Singapore's Minister for Manpower Dr. Tan See Leng.

The energy cooperation road map, which was signed within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries in 2021, aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries in a number of fields.

The fields include renewable energy, low-carbon solutions and technologies, clean hydrogen, carbon extraction, as well as its use and storage.

This is in addition to rationalizing its consumption, and innovation in carbon removal.

The two sides agreed to conduct the road map through several work paths, which includes policy exchange in the fields covered by the road map, and policies related to standards, accreditations and regulatory frameworks.

It also includes facilitating commercial cooperation, as well as joint research and development, especially in the field of new technologies, building human capabilities through training, and information exchange.

