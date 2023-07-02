The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked first globally in the Government Strategy Index for Artificial Intelligence, one of the indicators of the global classification of artificial intelligence issued by Tortoise Intelligence, which evaluates more than 60 countries in the world. Germany and China secured the second and third rankings, respectively.

The Global Ranking of Artificial Intelligence incorporates more than 100 indicators, categorized into seven sub-pillars: government strategy, res, development, talent, infrastructure, operating environment, and commercial.

The Kingdom ranked first in the Government Strategy Index for Artificial Intelligence and secured 31st position in the total classification indicators issued by "Tortoise", which is a global company that has a global advisory board that includes experts in artificial intelligence from around the world.

The Kingdom has accomplished a remarkable feat, scoring 100% in all criteria of the index related to artificial intelligence. This includes the establishment of the National Strategy for Data and AI (NSDAI) within the Kingdom, the presence of a dedicated government authority for artificial intelligence, the allocation of funding and budget for AI initiatives, and the formulation and monitoring of national targets for artificial intelligence.

From its early stages, the Kingdom has demonstrated a solid commitment to developing artificial intelligence. In 1440 AH, a Royal Order was issued to establish the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) as the central authority responsible for organizing, developing, and overseeing all AI-related matters.

The SDAIA led the national plans for data and artificial intelligence to achieve the aspirations of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the SDAIA Board of Directors, and the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030. It has worked to develop the National Strategy for Data and AI (NSDAI) to unify efforts and launch national initiatives in data and artificial intelligence and make optimal use of them.

This significant achievement by the Kingdom perfectly aligns with the overarching goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to position the country prominently in global indicators across various domains.