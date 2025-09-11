RIYADH — Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), has provided a grant to supply Syria with 1,650,000 barrels of crude oil. This is in line with the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

CEO of SFD Sultan Al-Marshad and Syrian Minister of Energy Mohammed Al Bashir signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard. The grant aims to enhance the operations of Syrian refineries and achieve both operational and financial sustainability. Its goals include supporting economic development, addressing economic challenges, fostering the growth of vital sectors, and contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals.

The grant reflects Saudi Arabia’s continued efforts to improve the living conditions of the Syrian people, and that emanates from the close relations between the two countries.

