KUALA LUMPUR — The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (NAZAHA) of Saudi Arabia and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) have signed a memorandum of understanding in Kuala Lumpur.

This agreement, signed by the authority President Mazin Al-Kahmous and MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam bin Baki, aims to enhance cooperation in combating cross-border corruption.

The accord will also facilitate the exchange of information on corruption cases, and improve institutional capacities in this area.

The signing event was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia Musaed Al-Saleem highlighting the importance of this partnership in the ongoing fight against corruption.

