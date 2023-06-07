Riyadh: The Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) and the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote trade and investment between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Latvia.



The signing ceremonies were held during the Saudi-Latvian Business Forum, organized today by the FSC, headed by the member of the FSCs' Board of Directors and Chairman of Al Ahsa Chamber Abdulaziz Saleh Al Mousa, and Minister for Economics of the Republic of Latvia Ilze Indriksone with the participation of 20 Latvian companies and several government agencies and Saudi business owners.



The forum highlighted the opportunities available to Latvian companies in Vision 2030 projects, the Saudi market, business environment, and opportunities in Latvia, and prospects for cooperation between the business sectors of the two countries, especially in the sectors of logistics, construction, information and communication technology, digitization, and the food, pharmaceutical, and medical industries.