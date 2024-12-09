Saudi Arabia and Kuwait penned an agreement aimed at avoiding double taxation and enhancing investment cooperation, according to a recent press release.

Saudi Minister of Finance, Mohammad Al Jadaan, and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Nora Al Fassam, signed the deal during the third edition of the Zakat, Tax, and Customs conference held in Riyadh.

Meanwhile, the partnership seeks to promote investments by easing taxation and creating equal opportunities for investors.

Al Jadaan stated that the conference contributes to boosting international cooperation in order to address tax and customs challenges and support economic growth as well as exchange expertise.

He added that the Kingdome made progress in achieving the initiatives and goals of Saudi Vision 2030, with the Authority of Zakat, Tax, and Customs (ZATCA) playing an active role in meeting these targets.

The authority achieved a 99.35% score in the United Nations Digital Government Index due to the development of its digital services and the implementation of over 350 requirements according to this index.

On his part, the Governor of the ZATCA, Suhail Abanmi, mentioned that the conference will enable the authority to reinforce global economic growth and face security and economic challenges.

