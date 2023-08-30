RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has issued 2,358,000 self-employment documents for freelancers until the end of the first half of 2023.



This figure was contained in the statistics of platforms of modern work patterns launched by the ministry across the Kingdom. There are more than 1,674,600 freelance workers in the Kingdom. The data also showed that there are 281 approved professions for issuing self-employment documents for freelancers, and 47 approved service providers.



The ministry is issuing one-year valid freelance certificate that grants Saudi citizens registration in a number of activities. It gives them opportunities to work independently in the activities approved by the ministry through the online portal of self-employment. This document enables the freelancers to have voluntary registration in social insurance, concluding contract with government and private agencies to use the document as an official document, as well as to open bank account linked to the document, in addition to using digital payment channels.



The ministry has also issued 377,800 flexible work contracts, and licenses for 115,000 remote employees during the period until June 30, 2023. The companies that rely on remote work and flexible work accounted for 7,800 and 7,600 companies respectively. More than 15 electronic services were made available for the platforms that were launched for modern work patterns.



Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Future Business Company Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi emphasized that these achievements reflect the volume of the response to the new changes being introduced in the labor market at the organizational and supervisory levels and that enable young Saudi men and women to work in modern patterns, and investing their abilities and skills to contribute to economic development.



It is noteworthy that the Future Work Company continues its efforts to launch the service of discounted medical insurance packages for the freelancers, and that is in partnership with a number of banking service providers in order to facilitate the journey of the self-employed in benefiting from banking products and electronic payments. The company also launched the Med Platform to provide sustainable job opportunities that keep pace with the orientation of modern work pattern programs.



The company is working to activate the self-employment economy to unlock the unlimited potential of the Saudi citizens. It seeks to achieve a prosperous economy based on solutions that simulate the aspirations of the country’s young men and women by creating a free labor market.

