PARIS — Saudi Arabian officials gave a presentation on the country's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh during a general assembly of the Bureau of International Expositions in Paris on Tuesday.



The Kingdom has presented its dossier to organize the World Expo 2030 alongside with the other candidates in fray — South Korea (Busan), Italy (Rome), Ukraine (Odesa) and Russia (Moscow).



Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha said Saudi Arabia aims to host an Expo that can connect, collaborate and drive collective action towards the sustainable developments goals.



From his side, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy Adel Al-Jubeir stressed that World Expo 2030 is considered a great opportunity to reverse more than a century of negative trends, and will strengthen the way of working together in order to create a better future.



Saudi Arabia's permanent representative to UNESCO, Princess Haifa Al Muqrin, noted the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh will represent the "ideal Forum" for raising an unprecedented commitment to address the challenges of 2030 and beyond.



In September 2022, a Saudi delegation, headed by Fahd Al-Rasheed, the CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh, presented in Paris, the Bid Book to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, which will take place over a period of 6 months, as it will attract millions of visitors around the world.



Since Saudi Arabia announced its bid to host World Expo 2030, it has quickly gained support from most countries of the world and several international organizations to host this global event.

