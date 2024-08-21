RIYADH — The National Debt Management Center has completed the receipt of investor requests for the local Sukuk issuance for August 2024, as part of the Saudi Arabian government’s Sukuk program in Saudi Riyals. The total allocation for this issuance was set at SR6.018 billion.

The center's statement detailed that the issuance was divided into five tranches. The first tranche, amounting to SR2.818 billion, is set to mature in 2029. The second tranche, totaling SR1.992 billion, is due in 2031, while the third tranche, valued at SR152 million, will mature in 2034. The fourth tranche, amounting to SR415 million, is set to mature in 2036, and the fifth tranche, totaling SR642 million, is due in 2039.

Subscription requests for these local government debt instruments were submitted through the primary dealers contracted by the National Debt Management Center. These dealers are responsible for managing investor requests in the primary market on a scheduled monthly basis.

