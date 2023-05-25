RIYADH — Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan have on Wednesday signed an agreement to cooperate in energy fields and renewable energy.



The energy fields included petroleum, petrochemicals, gas, electricity, renewable energy, energy efficiency.



Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan also agreed to develop cooperation between them in the field of circular carbon economy and its technologies which aim to reduce the effects of climate change, such as carbon capture, reuse it, transporting and storing it.



The agreement was signed by Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, and the Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov during a meeting held in Riyadh.



The two sides discussed cooperation relations in all fields of energy and renewable energy.



The agreement also included cooperating in developing the innovative uses of hydrocarbons in different sectors, as well as conducting joint research with universities and research centers.



Moreover, they agreed to organize work sessions, panel discussions and seminars, and multilateral conferences in the various fields of energy and related fields, in addition to exchange the experiences and information related to the energy field.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).