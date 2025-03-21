JEDDAH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman held wide ranging talks with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Thursday.



The two leaders reviewed the deep-rooted historical ties between the two nations. They explored avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation across various fields.



The leaders also discussed regional and international developments.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).