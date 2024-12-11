RIYADH — The KSA-EU Trade Roundtable Meeting, organized by the Saudi General Authority of Foreign Trade (GAFT), reaffirmed commitment to bolstering deep ties in all fields.



The two-day trade meeting between Saudi Arabia and the European Union concluded in Riyadh on Tuesday, bringing together around 60 senior government officials, trade experts, and private sector representatives from both sides.



The meeting addressed reforms and new legislation in Saudi Arabia. Participants explored potential partnerships in key sectors to facilitate cooperation between the public and private sectors. Discussions focused on trade regulations, customs systems, market access, knowledge exchange, enhancing trade and investment, and addressing trade barriers.



Deputy Governor of the General Authority of Foreign Trade of International Relations Abdulaziz Al-Sakran and Head of the Trade and Economic Affairs Department at the EU Delegation to Saudi Arabia Thomas Jorgensen co-chaired the meeting, which took place at GAFT’s headquarters on December 9–10.



Al-Sakran emphasized that the meeting represents a pivotal step in strengthening trade relations between Saudi Arabia and the EU, reflecting their shared commitment to bolstering ties across all fields. He highlighted the growing trade volume between the two sides, which reached approximately $52 billion by mid-2024.



The meeting included representatives from several Saudi institutions, including the Ministry of Investment, the Saudi Ports Authority, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, the Saudi Intellectual Property Authority, the Saudi Export Development Authority, the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, the Public Investment Fund, the National Center for Palms and Dates, the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden), and Almarai Company. Senior trade officials from the EU Delegation to Saudi Arabia, representatives from EU member states with trade interests in the Kingdom, and the European Chamber of Commerce in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (ECCKSA) were also in attendance.



The hosting of the meeting aligns with GAFT’s objectives to maximize Saudi Arabia’s international trade revenues, safeguard its economic interests, and contribute to the development of the Kingdom’s national economy.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).