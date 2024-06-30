The meeting was attended by Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, the Saudi Ambassador to the United States of America.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United States of America to support the growth of the digital economy in the region, as the Kingdom is a pivotal hub for technology and innovation.

They also discussed the acceleration of the growth of modern technologies to serve scientific and technical progress in various sectors, highlighting the expanding investment opportunities in the digital economy between the two friendly countries.

