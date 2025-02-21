Istanbul: The Inaugural ministerial meeting of the Qatari-Turkish joint financial and economic committee convened in Istanbul yesterday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, and Minister of Treasury and Finance, H E Mehmet Simsek, for the State of Qatar and Turkiye respectively. The meeting featured a range of top-tier officials from the public and private entities in the two nations.

The committee tackled an array of proposals and perspectives to enhance the economic and investment cooperation between the two countries and shared viewpoints on economic projects, as well as the Qatari-Turkish trading opportunities, in addition to the exchanged visits of the economic delegations to promote bilateral relations in the financial and economic areas.

In addition, the committee reviewed the economic expertise and the importance of capitalizing on the two nations' experiences in reforms that contribute to diversifying the two national economies.

In his opening remarks before the meeting, Al Kuwari underscored the importance of partnership between the two countries, highlighting that today's meeting was part of the State of Qatar's enduring commitment to optimizing business climate and strengthening bilateral relationship in financial and economic fields of mutual benefit.

Separately, Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met yesterday with Minister of Treasury and Finance in the Republic of Turkiye Mehmet Simsek.

Discussion during the meeting focused on matters related to the common interests between the two countries, especially in the financial and economic fields, as well as measures aimed at expanding these joint activities.

