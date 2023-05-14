Qatar Chamber (QC) Chairman HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani has called for establishing a unified policy for purchase of strategic goods like food and medicine and providing attractive incentives for Gulf investors.

This came during QC chairman’s participation in the consultative meeting between GCC ministers of commerce and heads of unions and chambers of commerce and industry which was held in Muscat, the Sultanate of Oman.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khalifa pointed out that the Gulf states have been facing a number of global challenges like the COVID-19, the Ukraine-Russia war and the containers crisis that resulted in the hike in prices of grains, fertilizers and medicine, as well as the delay in supply chains and its impact on the GCC food security.

He also stressed the importance of forming a permanent emergency crisis committee and preparing a strategy for finding alternatives for import, underlining the importance of establishing a unified policy for purchase of strategic good like food and medicine.

He called on the food security committee, which was established by the agricultural cooperation committee at the GCC General Secretariat in 2022, to work on finding practical solutions for these challenges.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).