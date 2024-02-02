Qatar - Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari held a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom H E Oliver Dowden which was held in Doha at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance.

Minister of Finance also met seperately with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Hungary H E Peter Szijjarto.

During the meetings, they discussed strengthening and expanding bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the investment, financial and economic fields, in addition to various topics of common interest.

