DOHA - Gas will remain a safe energy source and can be counted upon for heavy loads until 2050, said Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Al-Kaabi.

Al-Kaabi, cited by Qatar News Agency, was speaking at the 12th LNG Producer-Consumer Conference, hosted by the Japanese capital Tokyo. The gathering grouped officials from several countries including the US, South Korea and the European Union.

Although the minister underlined the need for gas for years to come, he indicated that strategists must take a realistic approach and recognize need for low-carbon energy.

Al-Kaabi however criticized advocates of rapid transfer toward low carbon energy, advising for "fair and effective transfer balancing between mankind prosperity and environment protection." "Qatar supplies the world the cleanest hydrocarbon energy," he said, alluding to its huge exports of gas. He added that by 2029, Doha would contribute with 40 percent of the liquid natural gas to the global markets.

He also indicated that gas along with solar energy would be helpful to cut carbon emission by 30 percent at the global level.

Qatar holds 858 trillion cubic feet (TcF) of proven gas reserves as of 2017, ranking 3rd in the world and accounting for about 12 percent of the world's total natural gas reserves.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).