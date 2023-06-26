Qatar - Officials of Qatar Chamber and the Tajikistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed an agreement yesterday for the establishment of a Joint Business Council (JBC) in a ceremony held in Doha.

The agreement was signed by Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari and Tajikistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman Jumakhonzoda Jamshed Jurakhon, in the presence of Tajikistan ambassador Khisrav Sohibzoda.

The establishment of the JBC aims to facilitate communication between the two parties to increase trade and economic co-operation by providing communication mechanisms between business owners in both countries, exchanging information on trade exhibitions and economic co-operation, and enhancing private sector co-operation in the fields of trade and investment, technology transfer, industry, and services.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance co-operation relations, the investment climate and available opportunities, and the possibility of enhancing mutual investments and establishing joint projects in Qatar or Tajikistan.

Al-Kuwari said the recent visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to Tajikistan opened new horizons for co-operation, which will reflect positively on the trade and economic sectors and contribute to enhancing trade and investment exchange.

Qatar Chamber is encouraging Qatari businessmen to invest in Tajikistan, al-Kuwari said, describing the country as a promising destination for investments. He called on Qatari and Tajik business owners to benefit from both countries’ developed relations and to enhance co-operation by establishing partnerships and trade alliances.

Jurakhon lauded the development of Qatar-Tajikistan relations, saying that Tajik companies are interested in exporting their products to Qatar, which are characterised by quality and competitive prices. He said the establishment of a JBC will enhance cooperation in various fields.

He also invited Qatar Chamber to participate in the country’s international investment forum this September. The event will discuss many important economic issues and will serve as an opportunity for Qatar to explore the investment climate and opportunities in Tajikistan.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).