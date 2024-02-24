Paris: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met Minister of the Armed Forces of France H E Sebastien Lecornu at the headquarters of the French Ministry of Armed Forces in Paris.

During the meeting, they discussed topics of common concern between the two sides, ways to strengthen and develop them, and the latest regional developments, particularly the Israeli war against the Gaza Strip. The meeting included the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two sides regarding cooperation in the field of industrial investment.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Qatar to France H E Sheikh Ali bin Jassem Al Thani, Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense and Security Affairs H E Major General (Pilot) Mohammed Abdullatif Al Mannai, Qatari military attache in the French Republic Brigadier General (Engineer/Air) Mohammed Mubarak Al Shayeq Al Hajri, and a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).