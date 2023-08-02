ISLAMABAD — Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs Eng. Khalid Saleh Al-Mudaifer met with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad during an official visit to the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance the partnership between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in the mining sector. They underlined the historical relations that connect the two countries.

Eng. Al-Mudaifer and Sharif also discussed a number of issues of common concern, especially in the mining sector and the possibility of advancing bilateral relations to new horizons in a way that benefits the interests of both countries.

The meeting viewed a presentation on Saudi Arabia's plans for developing the industrial and mining sectors, which are two strategic areas within the Kingdom's Vision 2030 for diversifying its economic base. The presentation covered investment opportunities in the Kingdom's mining sector, including concessions for exploration, as shown in a geological survey.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah Al-Shamrani, CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS), and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki.

