RIYADH — As many as 41,028 Saudi citizens have joined jobs in the private sector for the first time during the last month of November, according to the data released by the National Labor Observatory (NLO). The observatory’s monthly bulletin showed that there has been a net growth in jobs for citizens during the month of November that accounted for13084 jobs.



The report recorded an increase in the total number of workers in the private sector, reaching 10,879,375 workers during November and this indicates a steady increase in job creation in the sector.

According to the report, the total number of citizens working in the private sector during the month of November reached 2,311,318 citizens, including 1,368,670 males and 942,648 females. In contrast, the total number of expatriates working in the private sector reached 8,568,057, including 8,239,563 men and 328,494 women.



The monthly report reviewed the total number of workers in the private sector, the numbers of male and female citizens and expatriates working in the private sector, the net growth in citizens’ jobs during November, and the numbers of newly joined private sector workers.



It is noteworthy that the NLO, under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, works to issue reports and publications, which review periodic analysis of indices and statistics, including the “Overview of the Labor Market in the Private Sector” publication. This is published monthly to review major statistics and figures of the past month. The observatory was established by a royal decree in the year 2010 to be the main and reliable source of labor market data.

