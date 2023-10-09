COLOGNE — The Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports) participates at the Anuga 2023, the International Food Industry Trade Fair, with over 27 companies that are seeking to open new export networks in European markets.



The Saudi Exports' pavilion, which bears the name of Made in Saudi, comprises companies that are considered among the leading national companies in the food sector.



The aim of participating at Anuga, the world's leading trade fair for food and beverages, that is being held in Germany's Cologne, is to enhance the commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries.



It also comes as an extension for the role through which the Saudi Exports seeks to promote Saudi products and services, as well as to increase their market shares in global markets in a way that strengthens its contributions to the non-oil GDP.



It is noteworthy that the Saudi non-oil imports to Germany, during the past 5 years, from 2018-2022, recorded more than SR10 billion. Heavy machinery and electronics sectors were the highest exporting sectors during this period.



The participation of the Saudi Exports in such international exhibitions, which opens many export opportunities for national companies, as confirmation for its endeavor to promote exporters and their products, and facilitate connecting them with potential buyers.



It also contributes to greater openness towards international markets, which contributes to achieving the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 to raise the percentage of the Kingdom’s non-oil exports to no less than 50% of the non-oil GDP by 2030.

