Muscat: The total domestic production and import of natural gas in the Sultanate of Oman until the end of December 2023 amounted to about 53.92 billion cubic metres, an increase of 3.6 percent compared to the same period in 2022, which amounted to 52.61 billion cubic metres.

Statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that industrial projects accounted for 58.7 percent of natural gas uses in the Sultanate of Oman until the end of December 2023. The industrial projects in Oman used 31.63 billion cubic metres of natural gas.

The total use of natural gas for oil fields reached 13.52 billion cubic metres, power generation stations 8.77 billion cubic metres, and projects in industrial areas used 259.70 million cubic metres of natural gas.

It is noteworthy that the non-associated production of natural gas - including imports - amounted to 42.94 billion cubic metres while the associated production amounted to 10.98 billion cubic metres.

