Shinas Port in Oman’s North Batinah governorate, known as a vital hub for maritime trade, achieving notable growth in its logistics operations during the third quarter of 2024. The port handled a total of 23,061 tonnes of imported and exported goods, reflecting its critical role in supporting the Sultanate’s commercial activities.

Khater bin Ali al Maamari, Executive Director of Shinas Port, highlighted the facility’s strategic geographical location, which has contributed to its expanding commercial activity. Statistics for the third quarter show that the volume of goods arriving at the port reached 18,159 tonnes. These included 1,867 tonnes of food items, 4,217 tonnes of building and construction materials, and 2,356 tonnes of general goods. Meanwhile, exports from the port amounted to 4,901 tonnes, comprising 74 tonnes of building and construction materials, 3,819 tonnes of general goods, and 35,380 heads of livestock and camels.

Al Maamari noted that most of the general goods and food items handled at the port are imported and exported to meet regional demand. Regular ferry services operate from Shinas Port to Khasab, Dibba and Lima, with plans underway to establish a new ferry route to neighbouring countries. Livestock and camels exported through the port are primarily destined for Gulf markets, particularly Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

He also revealed that recent agreements with investors aim to implement several qualitative projects at the port. These initiatives are part of ongoing efforts to expand and enhance its capabilities, ensuring faster handling of goods and strengthening Oman’s commercial and export activities.

