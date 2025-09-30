Muscat – Under Royal Decree No 81/2025 issued last week, Oman and Russia have moved to deepen their bilateral relations with the establishment of a joint committee to enhance trade, economic and technical cooperation. The decree ratifies amendments to the 1994 agreement on trade, economic and technical collaboration between the Sultanate of Oman and the Russian Federation.

The Omani-Russian Joint Government Committee, co-chaired by Oman’s Minister of Economy and Russia’s Minister of Industry and Trade, will focus on developing partnerships in priority sectors. It will promote collaboration between private sector entities, especially small and medium enterprises, and facilitate the exchange of expertise in trade, investment policies and economic development.

The committee will work to identify investment opportunities, remove trade barriers and encourage participation in bilateral exhibitions and forums. It will also promote innovation through the exchange of scientific research and development expertise. Meeting at least once every two years, alternating between Oman and Russia, the committee can establish subcommittees to address specific areas of cooperation.

In a complementary move, a mutual visa exemption agreement effective from July 18, 2025 allows Omani citizens to travel to Russia visa-free for up to 30 days per visit, with a cumulative stay not exceeding 90 days per year. The agreement excludes travel for permanent residence, study or employment.

Tourism figures reflect the impact of these initiatives. Oman recorded 41,128 Russian visitors between January and July 2025, an 87% increase compared to 21,991 during the same period last year. With 44,618 Russian visitors received in all of 2024, this year’s figures indicate a record trajectory and underline the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism’s push to attract emerging markets.

These developments reflect Oman and Russia’s shared vision to strengthen economic and cultural ties, paving the way for a dynamic partnership that promises mutual growth and prosperity.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).