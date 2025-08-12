MUSCAT: The official price of Oman oil for October delivery reached $67.98 on Monday.

The price of Oman oil Monday decreased by 53 cents compared to last Friday's price of $68.51.

The monthly average price of Omani crude oil for August delivery reached $69.37 per barrel, an increase of $5.75 compared to the price for July delivery.

Meanwhile, international oil prices were steady on Monday, after falling more than 4% last week, as investors looked ahead to talks between the US and Russia later this week on the war in Ukraine.

Brent crude futures were up 5 cents to $66.73 a barrel at 1003 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 1 cent to $63.99. — Agencies

© All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).