Muscat – A delegation from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has concluded a series of visits and meetings in the Russian Federation aimed at strengthening economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The visit coincided with the Moscow–Oman Business Forum and participation in the BRICS Urban Future Forum (Cloud City).

The delegation was led by Ibrahim bin Abdullah al Hosni, OCCI Board member and chairman of the Digital Economy and Artificial Intelligence Committee.

The delegation toured the Skolkovo Innovation Center, Russia’s leading hub for high-tech industries, where they were briefed on start-ups and projects in fintech, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. Members also visited Russian companies and factories in the fields of advanced technology, mining, and logistics to explore potential avenues for cooperation.

At the BRICS Urban Futures Forum, Dr Salim al Shuaili, a digital transformation consultant, presented two papers. The first, ‘The Power of Algorithms: Strategies Towards an AI World’, addressed the role of governments, the private sector, and academia in ensuring transparency and accountability in AI. The second, ‘The Conscience of Robots: AI, Data, and Ethics’, examined the growing necessity of ethical frameworks in artificial intelligence.

The delegation also joined a session entitled ‘From Moscow to the Middle East: A Clean Partnership’, which covered topics including smart cities, sustainable mobility, green development, and AI ethics.

Other Omani participants included Maithan bin Hani al Mousawi from Madayn and Othman bin Maktoum al Mandhari from InnoTech company, who highlighted the importance of building strategic economic ties with Russia. On the sidelines of the forum, Omani companies held B2B meetings with Russian counterparts to discuss opportunities in technology, logistics, and investment.

The delegation also met with officials at the Omani Embassy in Moscow, including Deputy Ambassador Mohammed al Habsi, to review outcomes and discuss future cooperation, particularly in digital technologies.

In a separate engagement, the delegation held talks with the Moscow Chamber of Commerce, chaired by Vladimir Platonov. Both sides underscored the importance of regular exchanges between the two chambers as Oman and Russia prepare to celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations in November. Russian companies also presented briefs on their activities and potential collaboration with Omani businesses.

Hosni described the visit as an important step towards building new economic and investment partnerships, noting that its outcomes will enhance trade relations in many key sectors.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

