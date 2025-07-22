Muscat – The total trading value, or market turnover, at the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) rose sharply to RO917.2mn in the first half of 2025, marking a 64% increase compared to the RO559.1mn recorded during the same period in 2024.

The number of transactions executed at the Omani bourse increased by 23.5% during the January–June period this year, rising from 119,000 to over 147,000. This growth was supported by a rise in the number of listed companies, their capital, and market capitalisation, offering investors a more diversified range of options.

The MSX benefited during the first half of the year from new listings over the past two years, which have boosted institutional investment and enhanced investor confidence. The exchange also gained from improved financial results and higher net profits posted by listed public joint-stock companies.

On a monthly basis, February recorded the highest trading value in H1 2025, at RO234.5mn. June followed with RO229.4mn, while May came third at RO149.4mn. January posted the lowest trading value, at RO75.3mn, according to a report by the Oman News Agency.

Ahlibank topped the list of the most traded companies by trading value, with transactions worth RO164.2mn, representing 17.9% of the total. OQ Exploration and Production ranked second with RO108.1mn in trades, followed by OQ Base Industries at RO104.3mn. Bank Muscat took fourth place with trades totalling RO93mn, while Sohar International ranked fifth at RO83.7mn, representing 9.1% of the total trading value.

According to the report, the MSX’s main index was impacted during the first half of the year by regional and global political developments, as well as volatility in most regional and international stock markets.

The main index closed at 4,500 points at the end of June trading, reflecting a decline of 75 points compared to its level at the end of 2024. The index recorded its only monthly gain in May, rising by 244 points, while its largest monthly decline was in February, down 107 points. It also fell by 68 points in March and 60 points in June.

The market capitalisation of securities listed on the MSX rose to RO28.27bn by the end of June trading, an increase of RO675.3mn compared to its level at the end of 2024. This growth was driven by rising stock prices, new listings in the bonds and sukuk market, and capital increases by several public joint-stock companies through the distribution of bonus shares.

In the first half of 2025, Asyad Shipping Company was listed on the exchange following its transformation into a public joint-stock company through an initial public offering of 20% of its capital, equivalent to 1.041bn shares.

The period also saw the transformation of Computer Stationery Manufacturing Company from a public joint-stock company into a closed joint-stock company. Additionally, Oman Investment and Finance Company merged with Dhofar International Development and Investment Company. As a result, Oman Investment and Finance Company was delisted from the Muscat Stock Exchange on July 2.

