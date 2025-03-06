MUSCAT: Ocean Experts Fisheries LLC of Oman and Harbon Co of South Korea have launched Oman-Korea Partnership Initiative to serve as a business platform to boost economic and industrial cooperation between Oman and South Korea.

“While it primarily focuses on the fishery sector, we also aim to facilitate collaboration across other industries by integrating South Korean technologies and expertise into Oman’s market,” said Faisal bin Abdullah al Sunaidi, founder of Ocean Experts Fisheries LLC in an exclusive interview.

According to Lee Jung Kook, founder and CEO of Harbon Co, this initiative is a key driver in connecting South Korean entities with Oman’s business landscape. “Our goal is to accelerate technology exports, support investment opportunities and create a sustainable partnership that benefits both countries,” he said.

The main areas of collaboration that are being explored are fishery farming, technological development and industry exchange.

“We are also looking at increasing trade and investment between the two countries, as well as fostering participation in international conferences, trade shows and workshops,” explained Al Sunaidi.

In addition to fisheries, the plan is to expand into other industries by facilitating technology transfer, financing investment projects and strengthening production capacity.

“Our focus is on making South Korean expertise more accessible to Omani businesses,” said Lee.

South Korea has advanced technology and strong expertise in fisheries and industrial innovation; Oman, on the other hand, has vast marine resources and a strategic geographic location.

“By combining our strengths, we can drive significant advancements in sustainable fishery practices, processing and export capabilities,” said Al Sunaidi. Korea has a long history of innovation in fisheries and aquaculture.

Lee said he sees Oman as a key destination for international investment, and this partnership will enable them to implement cutting-edge solutions that enhance both productivity and sustainability in the sector.

Lakshmi Kothaneth 2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Lakshmi Kothaneth