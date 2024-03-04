MUSCAT: Oman and Japan are all set to expand the bilateral trade relations and economic collaborations beyond the traditional oil and gas to clean energy and much diversified business sectors.

Speaking to the Observer on the sidelines of the Emperor’s Birthday Reception celebrations held under the auspices of Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, President of Oman Investment Authority last week, Jota Yamamoto, Ambassador of Japan to the Sultanate of Oman said that the port call of Japanese liquefied hydrogen carrier, ‘Suiso Frontier’ to Muscat last August was a symbolic example to the ever-enhancing bilateral ties.

“I would also like to thank relevant Ministries and authorities as well as Japanese and Omani corporations for expanding the scope of our bilateral relations beyond the traditional oil and gas to clean energy and much diversified business sectors and we are keen to take it to greater heights in the coming days,” he said.

“His Majesty the Emperor of Japan turned 64 years old on February 23, always keeping warm eyes upon people. I would like to thank His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik for sending to HM Emperor a message of congratulations and it is all the more pleasing to host this reception here in Muscat and celebrate the birthday of HM the Emperor of Japan together with you,” he added.

Imports of fisheries and agricultural products from Oman to Japan are growing and becoming more significant, although oil and gas represent 99percent of Japan's total imports from Oman. Similarly, Oman is a major importer of Japanese automobiles, machinery and electric appliances, among other products.

He further lauded economic, trade and technical cooperation between Japan and Oman has been the backbone of a long and fruitful relationship that continues to prosper and grow. He thanked both the State Council and the Shura Council for their attention to bilateral parliamentary exchanges as shown during the visit of Madam Yamada, who is the Secretary General of Japan Oman Parliamentary Friendship Association, in September 2023.

“Also, Oman is showing great interest in the 2025 Expo in Osaka, Kansai where I would like to thank His Highness Sayyid Theyazin, His Highness Sayyid Bilarab, and the committee members and staff for sharing passion and devotion for the success of Oman Pavilion at the upcoming 2025 Expo in Osaka, Kansai.”

He further said that one of the shared agenda of Japan’s ties with the region is the imminent need not to stop humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza.

“In this context, Japan has decided the additional emergency grant aid to Gaza of approximately 32 million US dollars, as was referred to last week by Foreign Minister Madam Kamikawa.

A spectrum of areas in which bilateral economic diversification is exemplified include wide-ranging development projects in Oman and in the fields of technology transfer and human resource development. Cooperation with Japanese industries and technologies is set to become a major aspect of this new area of economic relations between the two nations as Japanese investments and financing in Omani projects continue to expand and provide mutual benefits.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).