Salalah: Oman Airports has announced the commencement of a full-scale emergency exercise at Salalah Airport, which will run from August 3 to August 17. The initiative is part of the airport's commitment to meeting Civil Aviation Authority requirements and ensuring the highest emergency response standards.

The exercise will involve live fire drills conducted by the Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (RFFS) for all firefighting personnel. Flames and smoke may be visible from the Fire Training area at the old airport during this period, officials have said.

To maintain readiness for any real emergency, a dedicated standby team will remain stationed at the main fire station throughout the exercise. Oman Airports has assured the public that the drills are routine and essential for maintaining operational safety.

“We appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation during this critical exercise,” the announcement stated, while also extending prayers for everyone's safety.

The exercise underscores Oman Airports’ ongoing efforts to enhance emergency preparedness in line with international aviation safety protocols.

