Muscat – The Omani–Estonian Business Forum, hosted on Monday by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), underscored the importance of strengthening economic and investment relations between Oman and Estonia, while exploring opportunities for cooperation and partnership between the private sectors of the two friendly nations.

The forum was attended by H E Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion; Sheikh Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the OCCI; H E Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia; H E Ingrid Amer, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia-designate to Oman; together with a number of business leaders from both countries.

Through hosting the forum, the OCCI aimed to diversify Oman’s international economic partnerships and benefit from advanced global expertise, particularly Estonia’s strengths in digitalisation and smart technologies. Discussions highlighted cooperation opportunities across several sectors, including information and communications technology, industry, cybersecurity, educational technology, agricultural technology, green and renewable energy, real estate, logistics and transport, smart manufacturing, and sustainability.

H E Yousef said the Omani–Estonian Business Forum reflects the depth of friendly ties between the two countries and embodies shared ambitions to expand joint cooperation. He noted that the participation of leading business representatives from both sides demonstrates a strong mutual interest in deepening relations, enhancing reciprocal investment, and identifying opportunities in priority sectors to expand trade, imports and exports.

He added that Oman is seeking to diversify its imports while at the same time boosting exports of Omani products, with the aim of establishing complementary investment relations with Estonia.

Rawas said that the forum represents a valuable opportunity to open new horizons for cooperation, particularly given Estonia’s global leadership in digital transformation, e-government, innovation and advanced technologies, alongside Oman’s promising investment climate, strategic location linking global markets, modern infrastructure, and the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040. He stressed that Omani–Estonian relations have grown significantly in recent years, building confidence that the future of cooperation between the two countries holds great promise.

He expressed his hope that the forum will build on this momentum by launching practical partnerships across multiple sectors and diversifying areas of joint investment.

H E Tsahkna said the forum reflects the determination to build bridges of economic and trade cooperation, especially as Oman offers promising investment opportunities and a strategic location connecting regional and international markets, while Estonia brings leadership in digital technologies and innovation.

He underlined that there are major opportunities for complementarity between the two countries in sectors such as digital transformation, renewable energy, logistics, education and entrepreneurship innovation. He added that enhancing cooperation between Omani and Estonian companies would not only serve the interests of both nations but also strengthen ties between Europe and the Gulf region.

The Estonian business delegation also visited the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) at its headquarters in Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) to explore strategic partnerships and investment opportunities in cybersecurity, green and renewable energy, IT, smart manufacturing, and Industry 4.0.

