Muscat: Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion received in his office on Wednesday Wang Yubo, the Governor of Yunnan Province of the People’s Republic of China.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the business and investment relations between the two countries and means of boosting trade exchange.

They also discussed ways of enhancing joint cooperation in business, industry and investment sectors.

The two sides touched on the sectors of economic diversification within the framework of Oman Vision 2040 and attracting investments in various promising sectors.

They also highlighted investment opportunities in various governorates and free zones of Oman, as well as the facilities provided by the government to investors in various fields.

