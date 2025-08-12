Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate of Oman, announces that the Fund Management Body of Bank Muscat Al Tharwa Fund has approved the first interim dividend distribution of 1% to the Fund’s unitholders within less than one year of commencement of operations. The record date for the dividend distribution is 19th August, 2025 and investors will have the choice to receive their dividend proceeds in cash or reinvest in Al Tharwa Fund at the ex-dividend date Net Asset Value (NAV) per unit of August 19, 2025.

Bank Muscat Al Tharwa Fund was launched in September 2024 as an open-ended fund regulated by the Financial Services Authority in the Sultanate. The Fund is the first of its kind in Oman providing a unique combination of growth and income to investors by actively investing in two key asset classes i.e. equity and fixed income.

The allocation to these asset classes is dynamically managed by Bank Muscat’s experienced asset management team, based on prevailing market conditions and objectives of the Fund. Accordingly, the Fund aims to provide regular dividend distributions along with capital appreciation to unitholders over the medium to long term. Al Tharwa Fund provides an opportunity to invest in both equity and fixed income securities across local, regional and international markets. The Fund offers daily liquidity with no minimum holding period. Investors can subscribe to the Fund with a minimum subscription amount of OMR 50 and there is no maximum limit for investment.

The subscription and redemption from the Fund are available through Bank Muscat’s Internet Banking and Mobile Banking platforms for the Bank’s individual customers. Corporates and government institutions may approach their relationship managers at Bank Muscat for mutual fund investments. Alternatively, interested customers may contact the relevant team at Bank Muscat through and understand the process to subscribe into the Fund. Please refer to the Prospectus of Bank Muscat Al Tharwa Fund available on to understand the Fund’s details including key terms and conditions as well as the main risk factors.

Bank Muscat’s Asset Management business has a proven track record of successful operations for almost 30 years and is the largest asset manager in the country and one of the leading asset managers in the GCC region, with approximately $3.6 billion of AUM. It offers tailored investment solutions across asset classes including equity, fixed income and real estate investments.

