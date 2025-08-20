Muscat – Oman Airports has officially welcomed Fly Baghdad to Salalah Airport, marking a significant step in expanding travel options and enhancing air connectivity in the region. This development is expected to open new horizons for tourism and provide passengers with additional routes and convenient travel choices.

The move underscores Oman’s commitment to boosting tourism and improving international travel links, strengthening Salalah’s position as a key gateway for regional and international travellers.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

