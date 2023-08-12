Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s maritime sector is playing a vital role in transforming the country into a vibrant regional trade hub and contributing to the national economy in line with Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030.

Qatar’s seaports play a major role in contributing to the movement of global trade and supply chains along with its important role in stimulating trade and diversifying the national economy in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, Mwani Qatar said on its social media handle recently.

Through Hamad Port, Old Doha Port and Al Ruwais Port, Mwani Qatar endeavors to be a major player in global shipping operations, achieving the objective of transforming Qatar into a vibrant regional trade hub, it added.

Doha Port continues its efforts to transform Qatar into an attractive regional tourist destination serving global cruise ships, as well as providing the facilities needed for a key contributor to the economic diversity pursued by QNV 2030.

Mwani Qatar ports containers throughput jumped 5 percent in July 2023 compared to the previous month. The ports received 166,113 tonnes of general and bulk cargo shipments, 6,044 units of vehicles, 5,468 heads of livestock and 35,296 tonnes of building materials. The number of vessels also increased to 226, showing a 15 percent growth compared to June 2023.

According to the official data, the shipments of general and bulk cargo increased by 30 percent to 617,641 tonnes in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year.

A growth in livestock units, cars, equipment, and ships at rates of 161 percent, 9 percent, and 1 percent, respectively was witnessed to reach 151,907 cattle, 18,380 units, and 664 ships in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The data revealed that it handled 337,810 standard containers, while building and construction materials recorded 134,637 tonnes.

Hamad Port offers opportunities to create cargo movement towards the upper Gulf, supporting countries such as Kuwait and Iraq and south towards Oman. It plays a vital role in diversifying Qatar’s economy and making it more competitive in line with QNV 2030 goals. It is gateway to marine tourism and plays a major role in promoting marine tourism.

Recently, Mwani Qatar, in association with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), announced the inauguration of the new weekly shipping line connecting Hamad Port directly to ports on the Indian subcontinent, the Red Sea, and the Western Mediterranean region. The development will help meet the growing demand of Qatar’s export market, as the new MSC line will contribute to enhancing trade exchange via connections to worldwide destinations. Besides maritime connectivity, the new shipping line offers fast and cost-effective transit, reducing the time it takes to get ships from these ports.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).