Makkah — Deputy Emir of the Makkah region Prince Saud bin Mishal inaugurated the headquarters of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites on Tuesday. The opening ceremony was held in the presence of a number of officials from government sectors in Makkah.



Prince Saud was briefed on the executive work plan of the Royal Commission for the next three years, and its objectives that are aimed at developing the holy city of Makkah and the Holy Sites and providing the best services to the guests of God.



The deputy emir also witnessed the announcement by the Real Estate General Authority, in cooperation with the Royal Commission and the Makkah mayoralty, about the start of the real estate registry work in the Makkah region. It was agreed to divide the Makkah region into real estate zones, with each zone consisting of a group of neighborhoods.



Announcement will be made with regard to real estate registration of the beneficiary neighborhoods in a gradual manner over the coming period. This will be in accordance with the operational plan prepared for this in coordination with the relevant government agencies.



The selection of real estate zones will be made in accordance with an evaluation of the criteria of readiness and maturity of the geospatial data available for plots of land and real estate units. This process would continue until the city of Makkah and the rest of the cities and governorates of the Kingdom are covered.

