KUWAIT CITY: The latest government data showed that the population of Kuwait reached about 4.859 million by the end of 2023, including 1.546 million citizens and 3.3 million expatriates — an increase of 2.6 percent or 122,700 compared to about 4.7 million in 2022, reports Al-Anba daily.

According to data from the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) as at the end of December 2023, the Indian community in the country reached more than one million, while the number of Egyptians declined. Following are the top 10 nationalities residing in the country:



1. Kuwaitis: 32 percent of the total population — 1.546 million. The number of Kuwaitis increased by about two percent or 28,690 in 2023 compared to 1.517 million in 2022.

2. Indians: 21 percent of the total population — more than one million. They constitute 30 percent of the total number of expatriates in the country. Their number increased by 3.6 percent or 34,950 last year.

3. Egyptians: 13 percent of the total population — 644,440. They constitute 19 percent of the total number of expatriates, although their number decreased by 1.6 percent or 10,790 in 2023 compared to 655,230 in 2022.

4. Bangladeshis: Six percent of the total population — 274,790; constituting eight percent of the total number of expatriates.

5. Filipinos: Five percent of the population — 267,250; constituting eight percent of the total number of expatriates.

6. Syrians: Three percent of the population — 161,430; constituting five percent of the total number of expatriates.

7. Sri Lankans: Three percent of the population — 145,630; constituting four percent of the total number of expatriates.

8. Saudis: Three percent of the population — 139,480; constituting four percent of the total number of expatriates.

9. Nepalese: Two percent of the population — 107,480; constituting three percent of the total number of expatriates.

10. Pakistanis: Two percent of the population — 91,950; constituting three percent of the total number of expatriates.



Other nationalities constitute 10 percent of the population — 480,160; constituting 14 percent of the total number of expatriates. In addition, the data revealed that the number of workers reached 2.97 million or 61 percent of the total population in 2023; while the number of expatriate workers reached 2.5 million or 75 percent of the total number of expatriates in the country. This means that 25 percent of expatriates in the country are families.

Following are the nationalities with the highest number of workers:

1. Indians: 30 percent of the total workforce with 885,900

2. Egyptians: 16 percent of the total workforce with 477,480

3. Kuwaitis: 15 percent of the total workforce with 470,150

4. Bangladeshis: 9.5 percent of the total workforce with 267,680

5. Filipinos: Nine percent of the total workforce with 254,640



Also, the number of workers in the government sector reached 509,540 and 1.638 million in the private sector. Kuwaitis constitute 78 percent of the total workforce in the government sector with 397,560; followed by Egyptians at 7.38 percent (37,580) and Indians at 4.54 percent (23,117). In the private sector, Indians topped the list at 30 percent (495,263); followed by the Egyptians at 27 percent (438,800) and Bangladeshis at 10 percent (171,190).



Moreover, Kuwait witnessed the birth of 47,791 children in 2023; which is lower than 48,452 in 2022. The number of Kuwaitis born last year reached 31,841; while the number of expatriates reached 15,950. The number of people holding American citizenship reached 11,120 by the end of 2023 — 420 lower than 11,540 in 2022; while historical data stated that the largest number of Americans in the country was recorded in 2022 — 14,790. The number of deaths declined — 7,149 in 2023 compared to 7,726 in 2022. Last year’s deaths included 3,792 Kuwaitis and 3,357 non-Kuwaitis.

