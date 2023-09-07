Dubai will set up a campus dedicated to new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Web3.0 which will attract over 500 companies and create 3,000-plus jobs in the city by 2028, said a senior official.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Mohammad AlBlooshi, CEO of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Innovation Hub, said the Dubai AI and Web 3.0 Campus is supported by Dubai’s industry-leading regulatory regime aligned with the emirate’s vision of becoming a global leader in AI and Web3.

“The Dubai AI and Web 3.0 Campus is a dedicated campus for AI and Web3 innovation and will provide state-of-the-art physical and digital infrastructure within the DIFC Innovation One new premises, over a 100,000 sqft area, including R&D facilities, accelerator programmes and collaborative workspaces, to attract, build and scale firms in the region,” said AlBlooshi.

DIFC is already home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 39,000 professionals working across over 4,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

While DIFC Innovation Hub has been supporting startups in diverse sectors such as metaverse, AI etc. as part of the wider Dubai ecosystem to attract new-age technology companies.

Earlier this week, Dubai International Financial Centre announced its first cohort of 10 regional and global start-ups as part of its ‘DIFC Metaverse Accelerator Programme’.

Issuing licences

Dubai AI and Web 3.0 Campus is in line with the emirate’s vision to become the business destination of choice for technology-focused companies and attract more diversified investors to the region.

AlBlooshi revealed that have already begun issuing licensing to companies and the actual campus will be handed over in the coming months.

“Licenses are issued by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), which is currently home to an established ecosystem of technology enablers and start-ups at the DIFC Innovation Hub,” he said.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).