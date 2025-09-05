In a step to enhance tourism and trade exchange between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Iraq, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has approved the operation of Iraqi Airways for scheduled flights to Muscat International Airport.

The airline can operate flights from September 6.

Salalah Airport recently received the first Iraqi Airways flight, which followed Fly Baghdad's direct flights from Baghdad International Airport to Salalah.

The Salalah flight of Iraqi Airways was a step toward establishing a new air route between Iraq and Oman, which will be officially launched on September 6 after receiving all final clearances from the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA).

Iraqi Airways will operate two weekly flights from Baghdad to Muscat.

Additionally, Iraq’s national carrier will operate flights from Najaf International Airport to Muscat in the first phase. The second phase is expected to include flights between Basra International Airport and the Omani capital.

The step is part of the Transport Ministry’s strategy to enhance Iraq’s openness to countries in the region, expand the Iraqi Airways network to serve travelers, and improve Iraq’s position in the air transport sector.

