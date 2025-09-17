Bahrain has secured a top-10 ranking in a global study of entrepreneurial ecosystems, placing seventh out of 56 economies in the kingdom’s inaugural participation in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) Report.

The study initiated and funded by Royal University for Women (RUW), which highlights the kingdom’s strong environment for new businesses, also found that Bahraini women are outpacing their male counterparts in entrepreneurship, demonstrating greater optimism and a stronger commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Compiled with support from the Industry and Commerce Ministry, the report gave Bahrain a National Entrepreneurship Context Index (NECI) score of 5.77 out of 10. The kingdom ranked in the top 10 for eight of the nine NECI dimensions, including 5th in ‘Physical Infrastructure’ and 6th in ‘Cultural and Social Norms’.

The findings from the Adult Population Survey reveal a high level of entrepreneurial spirit among Bahrainis. More than half of the adult population, 55.7 per cent, intends to start a business within the next three years. This is supported by widespread confidence in the business environment, with 74.9pc of adults seeing good opportunities to start a business, and 80.2pc believing it’s easy to do so. The report also highlights a strong commitment to sustainability, with over 80pc of businesses prioritising social and environmental goals.

A key finding is the exceptional performance of women entrepreneurs. The report shows that women are more likely than men to plan a new business (57.4pc vs. 54pc) and feel more prepared to start one (63pc vs. 58pc).

The study highlights that women are driven by “pull opportunities,” such as building wealth and making a difference, and are more likely to innovate and use new technologies like data analytics and AI.

A strong focus on sustainability is also evident, as women entrepreneurs are more likely to prioritise social and environmental goals over profitability.

The report credits a supportive government ecosystem for this success, pointing to initiatives from the Supreme Council for Women (SCW) and legislative reforms.

These efforts have led to women holding 58pc of virtual commercial registrations in 2023 and 49pc of total active individual commercial registrations.

The labour fund (Tamkeen) has also played a crucial role, providing over BD380 million in funding to female entrepreneurs. Bahraini women’s labour force participation stands at 45pc, which is more than double the regional average.

“It is remarkable that, in its very first participation in this global study, Bahrain’s entrepreneurial ecosystem was ranked seventh worldwide. This recognition not only places the kingdom prominently on global rankings but also reflects the vibrancy, and growing maturity of its entrepreneurial landscape,” said RUW Women’s Research Centre director Dr Christelle Comair.

Dr Comair

She added: “The Women’s Research Centre of the Royal University for Women, in collaboration with the College of Business and Law, initiated this study precisely to capture and reflect these dynamics—providing evidence-based insights that can inform policymaking and further strengthen Bahrain’s position as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. Our special report on women’s entrepreneurship not only highlights excellent results but also affirms the vital role of women in driving innovation, leadership, and sustainable development in the kingdom and beyond.”

The reports were launched during a special event at the RUW in the presence of Industry and Commerce Ministry Under-secretary Eman Al Dossary and RUW president Riyad Hamzah.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).