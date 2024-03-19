Riyadh: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jasem Mohammed Albudaiwi and European Union (EU) External Action Service Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora met in Brussels on Monday, discussing ways to enhance cooperation between the GCC and the EU and emphasized the importance of collective action between the two sides to address current challenges.



The meeting reviewed several topics of mutual interest regarding GCC-European bilateral relations in light of the strategic partnership between the GCC and the EU, including discussions on the visa waiver process for GCC citizens in the Schengen area.



Additionally, various regional and international subjects of common interest were addressed, with a particular focus on the grave events and consequences in the Gaza Strip and their impact on the security and stability of the region and the world.