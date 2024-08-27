Al-Khobar: The Federation of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Chambers is scheduled to organize the second edition of the Gulf-Azerbaijan Economic Forum on September 25, under the theme "Sustainability, Investments, Partnerships," in Baku.



The two-day forum aims to boost economic relations between the two sides in several promising economic sectors. It is organized in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with support from the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the GCC General Secretariat.



President of the Federation of GCC Chambers Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Rawwas noted that the forum reflects the importance of enhancing and developing trade relations between the GCC countries and Azerbaijan and increasing the volume of trade exchange between the two sides. He pointed out that the forum will showcase key investment opportunities and joint projects in several economic sectors, including food security and agriculture, renewable energy, logistics, and transportation, as well as sectors that support the growth of trade and investment between the two sides.



Al-Rawwas added that the trade exchange volume between the GCC countries and Azerbaijan reached $1.8 billion in 2023, and Gulf investments in Azerbaijan amounted to approximately $7 billion. He noted that Azerbaijan's economic capabilities have led the federation to focus on holding such joint events.