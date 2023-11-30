RIYADH — In a historic and eagerly anticipated moment, Riyadh has emerged triumphant as the host city for World Expo 2030, following a secret ballot at the 173rd General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris.



This monumental victory positions the Saudi capital as the epicenter of global innovation, cultural exchange, and progress for the event scheduled from October 2030 to March 2031.



With an overwhelming endorsement from 119 countries, Riyadh’s bid outshone competitors Busan, and Rome.



The decision resonates deeply with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman’s vision, marking a significant stride toward realizing the developmental, economic, and social goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated Saudi Arabia on being chosen as the host, pledging South Korea’s support to the “key partner nation” by sharing its resources, experiences, and assets.



Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan emphasized that Riyadh Expo 2030 is an Expo for the world. “We are delivering on a truly transformational experience that really addresses the challenges that we all face going into the future,” he stated.



Prince Faisal added: “We are immensely proud in Saudi Arabia to have had this success and the trust of the membership of the BIE expressed so resolutely in two-thirds vote for Expo 2030 in Riyadh.”



The success of Riyadh’s bid not only reflects international confidence in the Kingdom’s leadership but also underscores its commitment to progress and development.



Minister of Culture Prince Badr Bin Farhan emphasized the expo’s role as a global platform to share Saudi Arabia’s authentic culture and astonishing diversity across various sectors.



Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Princess Haifa Al Muqrin, expressed confidence that Riyadh will captivate all participants in Expo 2030 and deliver on the promises made by the participating countries.



Princess Haifa said to reporters that “countries voted overwhelmingly in favor of Riyadh because they believe in it and what it will offer to the world.”



She added: “We are ready to welcome the world in 2030, and even before that, we will be prepared. Projects and partnerships will commence before 2030.”



Regarding the anticipated returns for Saudi Arabia, Princess Haifa said: “The Kingdom wants to fulfill its international role in driving development, whether in terms of sustainable development in general or through its specialized themes such as environmental protection, health, education, scientific research, and other areas that the Kingdom wants to support globally.”



She further emphasized, “The world will come to us, learn about the Kingdom’s culture, its people, and its youth, and become a partner with Riyadh in advancing development. It will be beneficial for everyone.”



Princess Haifa concluded by saying, “The plans are in place, and from today, the implementation journey begins.”



Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, expressed his excitement about Riyadh Expo 2030, saying: “Riyadh Expo 2030 will unite the world in a common spirit of collaboration and learning. In a city filled with abundant heritage and culture, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the Kingdom’s awe-inspiring history and learn more about its unique customs and traditions.”



Inzerillo added, “Diriyah, the birthplace of the Kingdom, lies just 15 minutes from the center of Riyadh and was the site of the founding of the First Saudi State in 1727.



“A leading example of the Kingdom’s remarkable giga-project ecosystem, it will offer Saudis and international visitors alike a chance to connect with Saudi Arabia’s remarkable culture and learn more about the roots of its modern and dynamic society.”



World Expo 2030 reflects Saudi Arabia’s ambitious national vision, diligent pursuit of economic and social growth, and its influential role in the interactive human community.



Riyadh’s victory in hosting the expo solidifies its position as a global hub for advancements in knowledge, science, technology, creativity, and innovation.



The event is poised to make Riyadh a global tourist destination, contributing to the Kingdom’s prominence in hosting prominent global forums.



The Kingdom’s plans for an exceptional edition of the expo in 2030 aim to actively contribute to a brighter future for humanity.



Through a global platform harnessing the latest technologies, the expo seeks to bring together the brightest minds to optimize opportunities and propose solutions to global challenges.



As the world eagerly anticipates Expo 2030, Saudi Arabia stands on the verge of a significant leap at the national level.



The expo will spotlight the Kingdom’s economic and business potential, creating investment opportunities and establishing itself as a competitive and influential state on the global stage.



In the grand tradition of World Expos, Riyadh Expo 2030 promises to be an exceptional showcase of Saudi citizens’ cultural and social values, their distinct identity, rich history, civilization, and adherence to noble societal values.



The expo is not only a celebration of the Kingdom’s achievements but also a commitment to shaping the present and future of the world through dialogue, communication, stability, and development.



The journey towards Expo 2030 builds on the Kingdom’s distinguished record of participation in previous World Expos, where it shared its historical treasures, natural wonders, and diverse ecosystems with the world.



Riyadh’s hosting of Expo 2030 is an unparalleled opportunity to continue this legacy and present an exceptional experience under the theme “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.”



With Riyadh poised to make history as the host of World Expo 2030, the world can look forward to a transformative and enriching experience that showcases the Kingdom’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and cultural dialogue.

