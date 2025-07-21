BRUSSELS — The European Commission and the High Representative have welcomed the European Council’s decision to authorize the opening of bilateral negotiations with each of the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman — with the aim of concluding Strategic Partnership Agreements (SPAs).



The proposed SPAs are designed to establish modern, ambitious, and comprehensive frameworks for cooperation, tailored to the EU’s shared priorities with each GCC partner.



The move follows the 2022 Joint Communication on a Strategic Partnership with the Gulf and builds on momentum from the October 2024 EU–GCC Summit in Brussels.



The agreements are set to cover a broad range of sectors, including foreign policy, security, justice, trade and investment, climate and energy, digital transformation, education, culture, and enhanced people-to-people engagement.



Brussels described the SPAs as a strategic shift in EU-Gulf relations, positioning them to address mutual challenges and unlock shared opportunities across the rapidly evolving Middle East region.



Negotiations are expected to begin soon, with the order and pace determined by each GCC country’s level of interest.



The EU emphasized that these new SPAs will complement existing regional and bilateral cooperation frameworks, including Free Trade Agreement talks already underway.

