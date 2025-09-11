Estonia and Saudi Arabia have concluded a landmark General Agreement for Cooperation, marking a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

The agreement paves the way for deeper collaboration in digital government, trade, green energy, and innovation—underscoring a shared commitment to future-oriented development, said a statement.

The agreement was signed in Riyadh by Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Margus Tsahkna, Estonia Minister of Foreign Affairs, during the latter's official visit to Riyadh with a senior business delegation.

By combining Estonia’s world-renowned expertise in change, innovation and efficiency with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 strategy, the agreement aims to deliver tailor-made solutions that serve the needs of citizens, businesses, and institutions in both nations. Areas of cooperation include digital identity, smart city infrastructure, cybersecurity, green energy, and emerging technologies.

During the meeting, Prince Faisal expressed his appreciation for the progress witnessed in the diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries, affirming Estonia’s position as a trustworthy partner in innovating future solutions. He added that the agreement represents a cornerstone for deepening joint cooperation and strengthening the ties that unite both sides across various fields.

Tsahkna said: “This agreement is a milestone for Estonia’s partnership with Saudi Arabia. Estonia is a small nation with a big digital footprint - our solutions are already powering governments and businesses across the world. Today we bring this experience to the Kingdom, where Vision 2030 shares our belief in technology as a force for prosperity and sustainability. Together, we are opening doors for our companies to collaborate in sectors that matter for both our economies and our citizens.”

Eva-Kristiina Ponomarjov, Director General of Trade Estonia at Enterprise Estonia, said: “This agreement and institutional MoUs reinforces Estonia’s readiness to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s transformation journey. By partnering with Saudi Arabia and its neighbours, Estonia is not only sharing its proven solutions but also learning from local advances in scale, ambition, and investment.”

Alongside deepening ties, Estonian companies are formalising entry into the Kingdom, underscoring an expanding on-the-ground footprint. This includes the signing of two Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and the opening of a first flagship international showroom during the visit.

Stargate Hydrogen, an Estonian-born deep-tech and green hydrogen technology developer, signed MoUs with the Research, Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA) and with NEOM/ENOWA to advance green hydrogen technology development and deploy its technology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Standard Estonia’s leading high-quality interior solutions provider focusing on the hotel market, opened its first international showroom in Riyadh, inaugurated by the Foreign Minister.

A founding member of the Digital Nations (D5) network and home to NATO’s Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, Estonia is a global model for secure, interoperable e-governance with 100% of public services online. Its solutions such as the X-Road data exchange and e-ID system have become the globally recognized backbone of digital infrastructure - adopted by more than 20 countries to date.

Estonian’s digital expertise is already well-known across the Gulf, from its e-Residency programme to digital healthcare systems, making the country a natural partner in supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goal, a statement said.

The Estonian business delegation to Riyadh included: Miltton CIO World, Nortal, Stargate Hydrogen Solutions, Helmes, Ridango, Krabu Grupp, DefSecIntel Solutions, Bolt Technology,Maritime X, Bamboo Group, Cybernetica, Auve Tech,, Devon Consulting, and 5.0 ROBOTICS.

